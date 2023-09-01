“Nothing Else Matters” except this dog who attended a Metallica show

ABC/Randy Holmes

In a sequel to that ’90s movie Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, we now have Metallica Bound: The Incredibly Metal Journey.

Star of said journey is Storm, a dog who sneaked out of their human’s house and into the Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium during one of Metallica’s concerts at the venue as part of their ongoing M72 tour.

“You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!” Metallica writes in a Facebook post alongside a truly adorable photo of Storm sitting in the stadium’s seats. “Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.”

The reports to which Metallica is referring came from LA’s Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation, which first posted that the dog had been abandoned at SoFi before the situation was cleared up.

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day,” Metallica’s post continues. “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.'”

In addition to flexing their strong pun game, Metallica adds, “And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day.”

Notably, Metallica’s SoFi shows, which took place August 25 and 27, broke the stadium’s single-show attendance record. Could Storm have been the one who put them over the top? We can only hope.

And while nothing else matters except for the dog at the Metallica show, the song “Nothing Else Matters” has passed 1 billion streams on Spotify.