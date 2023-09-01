AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

“Nothing Else Matters” except this dog who attended a Metallica show

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

In a sequel to that ’90s movie Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, we now have Metallica Bound: The Incredibly Metal Journey.

Star of said journey is Storm, a dog who sneaked out of their human’s house and into the Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium during one of Metallica’s concerts at the venue as part of their ongoing M72 tour.

“You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!” Metallica writes in a Facebook post alongside a truly adorable photo of Storm sitting in the stadium’s seats. “Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.”

The reports to which Metallica is referring came from LA’s Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation, which first posted that the dog had been abandoned at SoFi before the situation was cleared up.

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day,” Metallica’s post continues. “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.'”

In addition to flexing their strong pun game, Metallica adds, “And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day.”

Notably, Metallica’s SoFi shows, which took place August 25 and 27, broke the stadium’s single-show attendance record. Could Storm have been the one who put them over the top? We can only hope.

And while nothing else matters except for the dog at the Metallica show, the song “Nothing Else Matters” has passed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nasa-releases-images-showing-33-foot-crater-left-by-russian-spacecraft-crashing-into-moon
insert_link

National News

NASA releases images showing 33-foot crater left by Russian spacecraft crashing into moon

(NEW YORK) -- NASA has released images showing where it believes Russia's failed Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the surface of the moon two weeks ago. NASA said its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) operations team used estimates of the impact point published by Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, on Aug. 21, two days after the crash. The team then sent instructions to the LRO spacecraft to capture images of the area, which […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%