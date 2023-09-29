AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

*NSYNC fans, rejoice! New song, new JT movie have arrived

todaySeptember 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Cr. Netflix ©2023

It’s a great day to be an *NSYNC fan. The group’s long-awaited reunion single, “Better Place,” has finally been released — and there’s a new Justin Timberlake movie streaming on Netflix.

Better Place” is from the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together, which hits theaters November 17. In it, Timberlake’s character, Branch, goes on a quest to reunite the boy band that he and his brothers used to be in. It’s no wonder Justin decided to reunite his *NSYNC brothers for their first new recording in more than 20 years.

While each *NSYNC member gets a chance to shine, Timberlake carries the chorus of the upbeat pop track, singing, “Just let me take you to a better place / I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Yeah, if you let me show the way / I’m so excited to see you excited.”

As for the new JT movie that’s now streaming, Reptile is a neo-noir crime thriller starring Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone. Justin plays Will, a real estate agent whose girlfriend/colleague is murdered. The two fought the previous night, giving Will a motive — but in this film, everyone seems to have one.

Reptile director Grant Singer, who’s helmed music videos for The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, can’t say enough about Justin’s talents.

“He’s very special in many ways, primarily because he’s not just an actor. He’s not just a musician, he’s not just a singer. He’s, like, one of the greatest living entertainers,” Singer tells ABC Audio. “He’s, like, the most phenomenal dancer and performer. He’s like this very multifaceted … multidimensional renaissance man.”

“I’ve never seen Justin in this, in a role that’s so vulnerable,” Singer adds. “I thought he inhabited it so well. He brings such a nuance to it. It’s such an incredible performance.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%