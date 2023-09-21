On Hot Ones, *NSYNC reveals the truth about rumor they were cast in ‘Star Wars: Attack of the Clones’

First We Feast

Over the years, the Star Wars franchise has secretly cast celebrities in minor roles without acknowledging them — for example, Daniel Craig played a Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens. But what about the rumor that *NSYNC was cast in the 2002 prequel Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones? The group addressed it during their September 21 appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones.

The group told host Sean Evans it’s partly true: Only Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez were offered the parts of Jedi in the film.

“Lance [Bass] and me were so butt-hurt,” Justin Timberlake says, evidently still salty over the whole thing.

“But they got cut out anyway,” Lance offers.

“When you guys cut out, we were, like, [secretly laughing],” Justin recalls.