On This Day, September 15, 1979: Led Zeppelin hits #1 with ‘In Through the Out Door’

On This Day, September 15, 1979…

On its second week on the chart, Led Zeppelin‘s In Through the Out Door landed at #1 on the Billboard Album chart, their sixth U.S. chart topper. The album spent seven weeks at #1.

The band’s eighth album, In Through the Out Door featured such future Zeppelin classics as “All of My Love” and “Fool in the Rain.”

It wound up being the band’s final album of new material. They broke up in December, 1980, three months after the death of their drummer, John Bonham.