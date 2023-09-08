AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, September 8, 1990: Jon Bon Jovi lands solo #1 with “Blaze of Glory”

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, September 8, 1990…

Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi landed his first and only solo #1 single with “Blaze of Glory” from the soundtrack to the hit movie Young Guns II, starring Emilio Estevez.

Emilio originally wanted to use the Bon Jovi track “Wanted Dead or Alive” for the movie, but the rocker instead opted to write an original tune with lyrics he felt were more appropriate for a Western about famed outlaw Billy the Kid.

The track, which featured Jeff Beck on guitar, went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and was nominated for an Academy Award; it lost to “Sooner Or Later (I Always Get My Man)” from the movie Dick Tracy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

idaho-college-killings-prosecutors-want-to-limit-cameras-in-court
insert_link

National News

Idaho college killings prosecutors want to limit cameras in court

(MOSCOW, Idaho) -- Prosecutors leading the case against Bryan Kohberger support banning cameras from the courtroom "at a minimum" during sensitive witness testimony which they say could be compromised. In a court filing posted Thursday evening, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson says they're "concerned" that cameras "will have a substantial chilling effect on the ability of witnesses to openly, fully and candidly testify about some horrible occurrences." "This case will […]

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%