AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Osbourne family talks Ozzy’s “heartbreaking” Power Trip cancellation

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

In announcing the return of The Osbournes podcast, Sharon Osbourne declared that no topic would be “off limits.” However, the heavy metal family is not too eager to discuss Ozzy having to cancel his Power Trip performance.

“We can’t talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show,” Ozzy and Sharon’s daughter Kelly tells Rolling Stone.

“Ozzy wants to be on that show with all his friends,” adds Sharon. “It’s heartbreaking for him to see everybody going on, and he’s just left behind.”

Ozzy’s dealt with a number of health issues over the past few years, including undergoing various surgeries after suffering a fall in his home in 2019. In February, Ozzy announced that he was retiring from touring, but was later revealed to be part of the inaugural Power Trip lineup. It was set to mark his first full live performance since 2018. However, he pulled out of the festival in July, sharing, “My body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet.”

“He could do it right now if he sat in a chair,” Kelly says. “Because the voice is there; there’s nothing wrong with the voice.”

“He said that if he can’t give his fans what they paid to see, he won’t do it,” she adds.

Power Trip will take place October 6-8 in Indio, California. The bill also includes Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool, as well as Judas Priest in place of Ozzy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

aunjanue-ellis-stars-in-first-look-teaser-for-ava-duvernay-film-‘origin’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Aunjanue Ellis stars in first-look teaser for Ava DuVernay film ‘Origin’

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Aunjanue Ellis makes her Origin debut in the teaser trailer released to the world on Tuesday, September 5.  Helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the upcoming biopic is based on the life and work of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson as she writes the book Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents. According to Deadline, production house Neon acquired rights for the upcoming film, which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival today, September 6. With Origin, DuVernay […]

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%