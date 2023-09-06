Osbourne family talks Ozzy’s “heartbreaking” Power Trip cancellation

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

In announcing the return of The Osbournes podcast, Sharon Osbourne declared that no topic would be “off limits.” However, the heavy metal family is not too eager to discuss Ozzy having to cancel his Power Trip performance.

“We can’t talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show,” Ozzy and Sharon’s daughter Kelly tells Rolling Stone.

“Ozzy wants to be on that show with all his friends,” adds Sharon. “It’s heartbreaking for him to see everybody going on, and he’s just left behind.”

Ozzy’s dealt with a number of health issues over the past few years, including undergoing various surgeries after suffering a fall in his home in 2019. In February, Ozzy announced that he was retiring from touring, but was later revealed to be part of the inaugural Power Trip lineup. It was set to mark his first full live performance since 2018. However, he pulled out of the festival in July, sharing, “My body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet.”

“He could do it right now if he sat in a chair,” Kelly says. “Because the voice is there; there’s nothing wrong with the voice.”

“He said that if he can’t give his fans what they paid to see, he won’t do it,” she adds.

Power Trip will take place October 6-8 in Indio, California. The bill also includes Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool, as well as Judas Priest in place of Ozzy.