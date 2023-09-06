AD
Business News

Over 15K pounds of Hillshire Smoked Sausage recalled due to possible contamination with bone fragments

todaySeptember 6, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Hillshire Brands Company has recalled nearly 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products “that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The recalled 14-ounce packages of “HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF” were produced on June 14, 2023, according to the FSIS, and bear the establishment number “EST. 756A” and use by date “Nov 11 23” on the front of the package.

The agency said the recalled products were shipped to retailers in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The FSIS reported that the problem was first discovered when Hillshire Brands notified the agency of “consumer complaints regarding bone fragments in the product.” The agency said it also received one consumer complaint regarding this issue.

“There has been one reported oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products,” the agency stated in its recall announcement. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Due to concerns that product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, the FSIS urged consumers who may have purchased the sausages not to consume them.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the agency said.

A representative for Tyson Foods, the parent company of Hillshire, did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Written by: ABC News

