Over 58K pounds of raw ground beef recalled in multiple states

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall on approximately 58,281 pounds of raw ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination.

American Foods Group and business operator Green Bay Dressed Beef announced a recall Friday after a sample collected by a state public health official notified the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services that some products may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103.

The recalled products included three specific 10-pound plastic tubes, known as “chubs.”

The raw ground beef items produced on Aug. 14, 2023, have an establishment number “EST. 18076” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Three products are subject to the recall:

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19” with lot code D123226026.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27” with lot code D123226027.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27” with lot code D123226027.

The now recalled food items had been shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio, the USDA said.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

A representative for American Foods Group did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for additional comment.

The USDA said “many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC” because it’s “harder to identify than STEC O157:H7.”

Distributors and customers who may have purchased these products are urged by the USDA not to use them or distribute them further.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the agency stated.

People can become ill one to 10 days after consumption of STEC bacteria. Symptoms of E. Coli bacteria include vomiting or diarrhea (sometimes bloody) that worsens over several days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover within a week; some may develop a more severe infection.