Paramount+ reveals teaser to Taylor Sheridan’s newest series, ‘Lawman: Bass Reeves’

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Paramount+/Lauren Smith

Paramount+ just dropped a teaser trailer to the latest show from Yellowstone creator and TV writing-producing mogul Taylor Sheridan, called Lawman: Bass Reeves.

Emmy-nominated Selma star David Oyelowo stars as the titular real-life figure as the show tracks “his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.”

The streaming service notes, “Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.”

The project also stars Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid, who ride with the lawman in the teaser.

Future iterations of Sheridan’s program will follow “other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history,” the streamer says.

Bass Reeves kicks off with two episodes on Sunday, November 5, on Paramount+, when it will join other Sheridan series, like his Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923; Mayor of Kingstown with Jeremy Renner; Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña in Special Ops: Lioness.

2024 will see Sheridan’s Land Man, starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, also join the streaming service.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

