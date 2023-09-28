AD
Patrick J. Adams apologizes for “foolishly and thoughtlessly” posting pictures of ‘Suits’ co-star Meghan Markle

todaySeptember 28, 2023

L-R: Patrick J. Adams, Markle — Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Meghan Markle‘s former co-star Patrick J. Adams has taken to Instagram to atone for posting a photo of her on Monday, from back when they played lovers on Suits.

However, he wasn’t apologizing to the Duchess of Sussex — even though one in a series of the now-deleted behind-the-scenes pics of her could be seen as racy.

Instead, Adams says he was “incredibly sorry” for using social media to promote a past project, which is a no-no according to SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

“The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagafstra continues to wage in its effort to win out membership realistic 21st Century compensation and protections,” said Adams, who played Mike Ross on the show.

He added, “So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead.”

According to Page Six, one of the pics showed Markle, who played paralegal — and Mike’s eventual wife — Rachel Zane, lying upside down on the floor. She was dressed in a white blouse and brown skirt but had a bare foot raised in the air.

Markle and Adams remained close after she left the show in 2018 to marry Prince Harry. In fact, Adams and his Pretty Little Liars star wife, Troian Bellisario, were guests at the “runaway royals'” wedding.

The actor recently snarked at Suits‘ newfound streaming popularity by changing his Insta bio to read, “the guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

Written by: ABC News

