    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney’s London Portrait Gallery chat with Stanley Tucci available to rent

todaySeptember 13, 2023

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Back in June, Paul McCartney sat down for a chat with Stanley Tucci at the National Portrait Gallery in London to promote McCartney’s photo exhibit, Paul McCartney, Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm. The event was livestreamed across the globe, but if you missed it, you now have a second chance to check it out. 

A recording of the chat is now available to rent on the National Portrait Gallery’s website for about $12; fans have until October 1 to check it out. 

McCartney offered a preview clip from the chat on his YouTube page, where he breaks down a photo he took of The Beatles‘ arrival at the Miami airport, discussing the folks in the crowd who gathered for their arrival.

“That’s one of the beauties of rediscovering these [photos], because I must admit when I took it, I just grabbed it quickly, because it looked so exciting,” he says. “But then when we started looking at them, that was the great thing. You actually started to pore over them.”

Paul McCartney, Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm is at London’s National Portrait Gallery until October 1. It then moves to North America, coming to the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, from December 5, 2023, to April 7, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

