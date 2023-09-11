AD
Mike FM Music News

Paul Simon on his hearing loss: “I haven’t accepted it entirely”

todaySeptember 11, 2023

Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

Paul Simon opened up about his hearing loss during an appearance at the Toronto Film Festival to promote his new Alex Gibney-directed documentary, In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon.

“I haven’t accepted it entirely, but I’m beginning to,” he told the audience at the Princess of Wales Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Simon says he still plays the guitar every day, sharing it’s not only an outlet to “express myself creatively,” but “It’s where I go for solace. If I’m feeling … ‘whatever.’”

“So it’s a very crucial thing to me,” he added. “You know, something happens to you when you have some sort of disability that changes your awareness or changes how you interact with life.”

Due to the hearing loss, Simon wasn’t able to tour behind his most recent album, Seven Psalms, noting that when he’s on the road, “I have the opportunity to really investigate the piece. And then it evolves to another standard and goes further.”

He is exploring new ways to get back out on the road. 

“Although a week from now I’m going to try and work with two guitarists who will play the parts that I played on the record, and see if I can sing the piece,” Simon shared. “I’m not sure how I can integrate my voice with the guitars.”

So far, there’s no word on when In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon will hit theaters.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

