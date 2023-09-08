AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“Pay her the money”: ‘Scream’ creator Kevin Williamson weighs in on Neve Campbell’s salary controversy

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Scream series creator Kevin Williamson took part in a new installment of the Happy Horror Time podcast, where he weighed in on Neve Campbell‘s decision not to return to the franchise with Scream VI.

As reported, the actress, who currently can be seen in Peacock’s Twisted Metal, cited a salary dispute as her reason not to reprise as Sidney Prescott in the blockbuster series’ sixth installment.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” she said at the time.I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

For the record, Williamson said, “I know exactly where she’s coming from.”

He added, “I know her well. I love and adore her and that’s what she did. It’s right for her.”

Williamson, also the creator of another ’90s classic,, Dawson’s Creek, expressed, “I love everyone involved in Scream and all I can say is, pay her the money. That’s what I would do, I would give her the money.”

Williamson, who now executive produces the franchise instead of writing the movies, also revealed what his plans for Campbell’s character would have been. “Scream IV, V, and VI, would have been [about] the love story of Sidney Prescott, and it would’ve been this whole thing of she’s falling in love, she’s going to get married, it’s all based around her marriage when these murders start happening again,” he said.

“It’s like, is this man that she’s in love with the killer again?” Williamson teased.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

colbie-caillat-and-sheryl-crow-team-up-for-new-duet,-“i’ll-be-here”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Colbie Caillat and Sheryl Crow team up for new duet, “I’ll Be Here”

Blue Jean Baby Records Colbie Caillat has teamed up with a newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer for her latest song. "I'll Be Here" is a duet with Sheryl Crow, who'll be inducted into the Rock Hall this November. It's the final advance track to be released from Colbie's new album Along the Way, which is coming out October 6. “I wrote ‘I’ll Be Here’ with Brett James […]

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%