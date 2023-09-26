AD
Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam teams up with ﻿’The Last of Us﻿’ for 2023 Halloween shirt

todaySeptember 26, 2023

ABC

Pearl Jam has teamed up with The Last of Us for the 2023 edition of the band’s annual Halloween shirt.

The tee features PJ’s name printed above an image of a clicker, a particularity nasty type of the zombie-like infected creature featured in the video game-turned-TV series. 

You can order yours now through September 29 via Pearl Jam’s website.

Pearl Jam, by the way, has long been connected to The Last of Us universe. Their song “Future Days” was featured in the 2020 The Last of Us Part II game, while the track “All or None” is on the soundtrack for the HBO adaptation. Eddie Vedder also performed “Future Days” at the 2020 Game Awards, during which The Last of Us Part II won Game of the Year.

Meanwhile, the T-shirt announcement marks the 10th anniversary of Outbreak Day. In The Last of Us universe, the virus that turns people into the aforementioned zombie creatures took hold on September 26, 2013.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

