    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pentatonix sings on new Diane Warren-penned song, “Happy Birthday Beautiful”

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Background
AD
RAF/UMe

Chart-topping songwriter Diane Warren has recruited Pentatonix to sing on a new song that she’s hoping will be part of people’s birthday celebrations for years to come.

The song, “Happy Birthday Beautiful” — which also features drums by Beatles legend Ringo Starr — will be featured on a new American Greetings collection of birthday e-cards starting Saturday, September 9. One of the cards is made especially for people born ON September 9, which is reportedly the day more people are born than any other day of the year.

“I wanted to write a song that breathed new life into the classic birthday songs we know and love,” said Diane, who turned 67 on September 7. Collaborating with such talented artists as Ringo Starr and Pentatonix, as well as the designers at American Greetings, allowed us to blend musical and design elements together to add new excitement to birthday celebrations.”

You can now listen to “Happy Birthday Beautiful” via digital outlets and on YouTube. The e-cards will be available on americangreetings.com and bluemountain.com.

Pentatonix previously joined Diane — as well as Jon Batiste— for her song “Sweet” in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

