AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

PETA capitalizes on Pete Davidson voicemail controversy with $85 Halloween costume

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy PETA

As reported back in June, Pete Davidson apparently gave PETA an earful via voicemail, after the animal rights group dogged the SNL star for buying a purebred puppy, and not adopting.

But now the group has apparently dragged the controversy back up for Halloween, by selling a costume for $85 that roughly — very roughly — approximates Davidson’s face.

According to a voicemail that was made public, Davidson blasted Daphna Nachminovitch, senior VP of cruelty investigations, who had apparently called him out for the purchase.

Davidson explained, “My mom’s f****** dog who is 2 years old died a week before, so we’re all so sad,” explaining he’s extremely allergic to dogs, and the only breeds he could tolerate are cavapoos.

“So why don’t you do your research before you f****** create news stories for people because you’re boring…” he added.

PETA’s paper mask kinda sorta looks like Davidson wearing a blue baseball cap with “#$@!%” printed on it. The get-up also includes an “I Should’ve Adopted” hoodie, and a plush dog that looks similar to the controversial cavapoo, festooned with a “Shelter Dogs Rule” bandana.

On the site, PETA expressed that while the former SNL star apologized for the message, “now there’s a chance for Halloween revelers to ensure that the message is still being sent loud and clear that there’s no f****** excuse for promoting the breeding industry by buying a dog from a pet store when millions of wonderful dogs await loving homes in animal shelters.”

So if you were in the market for an obscure Halloween costume that was based on a short-lived tabloid story, look no further.

All the proceeds will go towards spaying and neutering animals, PETA says.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

another-inmate-dies-at-fulton-county-jail,-10th-inmate-death-this-year
insert_link

National News

Another inmate dies at Fulton County Jail, 10th inmate death this year

(ATLANTA) -- Another inmate died at Atlanta's notorious Fulton County Jail after being found unresponsive by a jail official, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The incident marks the 10th inmate death at the jail this year. Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31 and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after jail staff attempted "lifesaving measures" to revive him, officials said. He died […]

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%