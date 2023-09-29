AD
Pink cancels Friday show in Texas: “So deeply sorry”

todaySeptember 29, 2023

RCA

Pink is sick.

The star took to Instagram on Friday, September 29, to tell fans she won’t be able to do her scheduled concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, because she has a bad sinus infection. 

“The doctor advised me not to perform tonight. I am so disappointed,” she wrote. “You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show.”

The show will be rescheduled for November 26, and all tickets will be honored on that date.

“It will be a phenomenal show,” she adds. “I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. It is never my intention. Send you all love.”

Pink’s next scheduled show is Tuesday in San Diego, California. The current North American leg of her tour was set to wrap up November 19 in Orlando, but will now go to at least November 26.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

