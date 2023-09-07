Portion of Circle Avenue now designated as One Way traffic only

AD

The City of Kerrville wants to remind citizens that a portion of Circle Avenue is now designated as one-way traffic only. Circle Avenue between West Main Street and West Water Street, formerly a two-way venue, has been changed to one-way traffic only as of September 5. Traffic can no longer enter the northern entrance to Circle Avenue, which is marked by Do Not Enter signs.

For more information, contact the Streets Department at (830) 258-1221.

AD