Portion of Circle Avenue now designated as One Way traffic only

How Lady Gaga ended up on The Rolling Stones’ new album
Kevin Mazur/WireImage Lady Gaga is one of the many guest stars on The Rolling Stones' new album, Hackney Diamonds, but apparently her participation in the project was pretty much an accident. Stones frontman Mick Jagger told The Associated Press at the band's album launch event in London Wednesday that Gaga just happened to be recording in the studio next door to them and popped in to say hello. That led to her contributing to the song "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." "She walked in next to me and we […]