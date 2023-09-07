AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Portion of Circle Avenue now designated as One Way traffic only

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville wants to remind citizens that a portion of Circle Avenue is now designated as one-way traffic only. Circle Avenue between West Main Street and West Water Street, formerly a two-way venue, has been changed to one-way traffic only as of September 5. Traffic can no longer enter the northern entrance to Circle Avenue, which is marked by Do Not Enter signs.

For more information, contact the Streets Department at (830) 258-1221.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

How Lady Gaga ended up on The Rolling Stones’ new album

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Lady Gaga is one of the many guest stars on The Rolling Stones' new album, Hackney Diamonds, but apparently her participation in the project was pretty much an accident. Stones frontman Mick Jagger told The Associated Press at the band's album launch event in London Wednesday that Gaga just happened to be recording in the studio next door to them and popped in to say hello. That led to her contributing to the song "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." "She walked in next to me and we […]

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%