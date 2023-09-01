AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Power Book IV: Force’ season 2 kicks off this weekend

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Starz

Starz’s crime drama Power Book IV: Force has returned for its second season.

After moving from New York to Chicago in the first season, Joseph Sikora‘s fan favorite Tommy Egan keeps making moves to try to run the gangster game in the Windy City, with Tommy Flanagan‘s Irish crime boss Walter Flynn and his family still standing in his way — and the authorities looking to lock him up.

The cast spoke with ABC Audio before the SAG-AFTRA strike, with veteran character actor Flanagan calling his hyper-violent alter ego “a fun character to play, and not as one-dimensional as you might think. You know what I mean? As written, let’s say.”

He adds, “Walter’s cool. I dig him. I dig him.”

Flanagan adds, “His family had been running Chicago for 30-something years. So he’s doing something right. The family’s doing something right. So Egan thinks he’s gonna walk in there and take over? Come ahead, son. Let’s see what you got.”

Sikora went from being a beloved supporting character to Omari Hardwick‘s Ghost in previous iterations of the Power series, to becoming a producer of the spinoff, and a “force” all his own.

Lucien Cambric, who plays Darnell “D-Mac” McDowell, couldn’t say enough about his co-star: “Joseph is such an experienced actor … and he’s he’s a perfectionist as well. So he’s like thinking about little details.”

He adds, “You know, it’s like … I’m learning from a great, you know, so it’s really exciting being on set with Joseph, it’s almost surreal.”  

The new season premieres Sunday, September 3, on Starz, but is already streaming on Starz.com and the Starz app.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“nothing-else-matters”-except-this-dog-who-attended-a-metallica-show
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

“Nothing Else Matters” except this dog who attended a Metallica show

ABC/Randy Holmes In a sequel to that '90s movie Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, we now have Metallica Bound: The Incredibly Metal Journey. Star of said journey is Storm, a dog who sneaked out of their human's house and into the Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium during one of Metallica's concerts at the venue as part of their ongoing M72 tour. "You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%