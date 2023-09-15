AD
Rev Rock Report

Pretenders drop “Losing My Sense of Taste” from new album ‘Relentless’

todaySeptember 15, 2023

Pretenders’ brand new album, Relentless, is out now, and they’ve just shared another single from the record,  “Losing My Sense Of Taste,” which was inspired by the pandemic.

“That song was more a take on the whole lockdown experience,” Chrissie Hynde shares. “It is called ‘Losing My Sense Of Taste,’ though, as a matter of fact, I never lost mine during the Covid period.” 

She adds, “But it did kick off the idea for the song – losing my sense of taste, my sense of smell, and sometimes the whole culture just seems tired. Not now of course, because there’s a new Pretenders album out.” 

Relentless is Pretenders’ first studio album in three years. “Losing My Sense of Taste” is the fourth single they’ve dropped from the album following “A Love,” “Let The Sun Come In” and “I Think About You Daily.” 

Pretenders currently have a handful of tour dates left for 2023. They play BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester, England, on Sunday, September 17, and return to the U.S. with a set at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on October 1. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

