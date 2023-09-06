AD
Entertainment News

Prosecutors say domestic violence case against ‘Creed III’ star Jonathan Majors is ready for trial

todaySeptember 6, 2023

ABC

The domestic violence case against actor Jonathan Majors is “ready for trial,” prosecutors said Wednesday, September 6. A trial date is expected to be set when Majors appears in court September 15.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Wednesday but was delayed, ABC News is reporting.

Majors faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend during a night out in March, striking her and then pushing her onto a car. He has denied the allegations and said his accuser was the aggressor.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, denied the allegations from the outset, saying the evidence would prove the actor is innocent.

The Loki and Creed III star previously appeared during a brief hearing in Lower Manhattan on August 3, when prosecutors asked for more time to prepare.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

