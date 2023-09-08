AD
Reality Roundup: ﻿'House of Villains﻿' trailer teases juicy season and more

September 8, 2023

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what’s happened in the world of reality television this week.

The Ultimatum (Netflix)

Ultimatum stars Treyvon Brunson and Jeriah Nelson are expecting their first child. “Next Chapter: Motherhood. These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you,” the mom-to-be captioned a heartwarming post with a gray onesie, sonogram pictures, and a due date sign that read: Baby Brunson January 5, 2024.” Brunson shared the same photo and wrote, “EVERYBODY!!! Me and @jeriahnyree are ready to welcome our baby into the world. I fell in love with our little one as soon as I found out she was pregnant Gender reveal coming soon.”

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley, 33, and husband Christos Lardakis are expecting their first child, the couple announced in an Instagram post on September 5. Alongside photos of the parents-to-be cradling Hurley’s baby belly, they wrote, “We are proud to announce Baby Lardakis coming soon… God is so good!”

House of Villains (E!)

The juicy, two-minute trailer for the new series House of Villains dropped Thursday, September 7 and teases a season where the most iconic, infamous supervillain contestants must “outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other” for a $200,000 cash prize. At one point, Jax Taylor declares, “This is war,” while in another clip Tiffany “New York” Pollard is heard calling Omarosa a “c*** sucking, c** guzzling, Republican c***.” Hosted by Joel McHale, House of Villains premieres October 12 on E!.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

