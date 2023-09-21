AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Reba brings her “Blues” to ‘America’s Got Talent’

todaySeptember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Trae Patton/NBC

Reba McEntire and America’s Got Talent season 11 alum Sofie Dossi reunited on the show Wednesday, September 20.

The country icon took the stage to sing her 1982 hit “Can’t Even Get The Blues” while Sofie simultaneously showcased her contortion and acrobatic moves.

This collaboration is a full-circle moment for Reba and Sofie.

Reba, who was a guest judge on AGT‘s 11th season, gave Sofie her coveted Golden Buzzer. Since then, the 22-year-old contortionist, who finished in the top 10 that season, has also become a singer, actress and social media influencer.

Coming up, Reba will join Gwen StefaniJohn Legend and Niall Horan as a coach for season 24 of The Voice. The fresh season kicks off Monday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Additionally, Reba’s new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy, will be released October 10 and October 6, respectively. You can preorder a copy now at NotThatFancy.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%