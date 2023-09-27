AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Report: Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son

todaySeptember 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Cher is being accused of going to great lengths to stop her son Elijah Blue Allman from reconciling with his wife.

Court documents filed back in December and obtained by Entertainment Tonight reveal that Elijah’s estranged wife, Marie Angela King, claims Cher hired four men to kidnap Elijah in order to prevent the reconciliation.  The documents are now being made public as part of the couple’s ongoing divorce case. 

According to ET, King alleges in the documents that on the night of their anniversary, November 30, 2022, after the couple had spent 12 days together in a New York hotel room, men stormed in and “removed [Allman] from our room.”

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Alllman’s] mother,” King explains. “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman], who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

King alleges Cher had asked her to leave the home she shared with Allman and wasn’t allowed to remove her belongings from it. She notes she left “on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing.”

The case is due back in a Los Angeles court on October 27.

Elijah, 47, is Cher’s youngest child. His father is the late rocker Gregg Allman, to whom Cher was married from 1975 to 1978.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%