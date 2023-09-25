AD
Entertainment News

‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 trailer reveals new voices, the return of “Ice-T” and more

todaySeptember 25, 2023

Adult Swim

On Monday, September 25, Adult Swim dropped the full trailer to season 7 of its Emmy-winning animated series Rick and Morty, the first season without Justin Roiland, the co-creator and voice of the two title characters.

Adult Swim is still mum about who subbed for Roiland. Last year, the Comedy Central-owned outlet severed ties with him after domestic charges were filed against him; the charges were later dropped for lack of evidence.

The replacement voice for Rick Sanchez is slightly different from Roiland’s original, but most would be hard-pressed to tell the difference. That said, the new voice of his ever-awkward grandson Morty Smith is spot-on.

As reported, the network even joked about the switch in a press release for the latest season, noting, “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever!”

Meanwhile, the trailer for season 7 shows the gang up to their usual dimension-hopping high jinks, this time set to Motörhead‘s “Ace of Spades.”

In the coming attraction, Rick changes himself into just a leg; Susan Sarandon is back as family therapist Dr. Wong, only to discover Rick projected himself as a hologram to avoid her; the family goes crazy for “Rick’s famous spaghetti,” and Jerry seeks counsel for “a rake situation.”

Oh, and Ice-T is back. Not the rapper-actor, but the alien character made of ice and shaped like a T.

You’d get it, if you watched.

The fun begins Sunday, October 15, at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

