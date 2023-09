AD

Posted: Aug 14, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Rick Tovar as an Assistant Coach of Schreiner University Softball.

Tovar comes to Schreiner University after his most recent stop as an assistant softball coach at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

“I am very excited to add Coach Tovar to our staff” said Head Coach, Melissa Hansen “I feel he will be a great asset to our program and we are very excited to have him on board.”