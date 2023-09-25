Ringo Starr inducted into Nashville’s Musicians Hall of Fame

ABC/ Heidi Gutman

Ringo Starr has earned many honors throughout his career, and now, he has one more. The Beatles drummer was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame over the weekend.

According to The Tennessean, in addition to the induction, Starr was honored with the Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award, named in honor of the Hall of Fame’s co-founder, songwriter Joe Chambers, who passed away in 2022.

“I am honored to be here and accept the first Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award. I’ve always loved Nashville and country music, though I know this place honors all musicians regardless of genre or instrument,” Ringo shared. “I’ve had a long, happy relationship with this town and it’s lovely to be here and receive this award.”

Ringo’s celebration included speeches by Peter Frampton and Brenda Lee as well as a performance of three of his songs by a group of musicians the Hall of Fame put together. They were joined by such artists as Rodney Crowell, Toto’s Steve Lukather and others.

The ceremony came ahead of Ringo and his All-Starr Band‘s headlining performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville Sunday, September 24. They play Clearwater, Florida, on Tuesday, September 26. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.