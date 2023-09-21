AD
Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr takes a tumble onstage in New Mexico

todaySeptember 21, 2023

ABC/ Heidi Gutman

Ringo Starr took a little tumble onstage during a concert in New Mexico on Wednesday.

Video posted by TMZ shows The Beatles legend walking up some stairs to return to the stage; as he heads toward his microphone, he trips, hitting the stage hard. 

The rocker’s band was in the middle of singing “Give Peace A Chance” at the time of the fall, and he got back on his feet to join his bandmates on the chorus. He joked, “I fell over just to tell you that,” referring to the song’s classic refrain.

Ringo and His All-Starr Band, made up of Toto‘s Steve LukatherMen at Work‘s Colin HayEdgar WinterWarren HamHamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, next play Kansas City, Missouri, on September 22. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

