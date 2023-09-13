AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Duran Duran visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Duran Duran brought their Future Past tour to Ohio on Sunday, September 10, and while there they decided to pay a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The band members, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022, shared video of them visiting their museum display and their plaque in the signature gallery. They also checked out the Hall’s other rock memorabilia.

“It was great to finally see what all the fuss was about!” they shared on Instagram. “It made us proud to see @duranduran’s plaque up there amongst so many great artists whom we love and respect.”

Duran Duran brings their Future Past tour to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 13, and ahead of the show they took another excursion. They shared a photo of Simon Le BonNick Rhodes and Roger Taylor paying a visit to the White House, writing that they “got a behind-the-scenes look at US politics and a most gracious welcome.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran-wants-you-—-to-make-the-videos-for-his-new-album
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran wants YOU — to make the videos for his new album

Gingerbread Man Records Ed Sheeran is shaking things up with his new album, Autumn Variations. On Instagram, he writes, "Autumn Variations is the first album I’m putting out on my own label, I really wanna make it the most fan focused project I’ve done, so I want you guys to make the videos for it." "If you have any creative friends or family, tag them below, submit ideas with the full link […]

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%