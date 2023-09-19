Rudy Giuliani sued by his lawyers for $1.4M

RapidEye/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rudy Giuliani owes nearly $1.4 million to the law firm that defended him during numerous criminal, civil and Congressional investigations, the firm, Davidoff Butcher & Citron LLP, said in a new lawsuit filed Monday in New York.

Giuliani has paid $214,000 to the firm since November 2019, when he retained Robert Costello, a partner at the firm, the lawsuit said.

Costello represented Giuliani during criminal investigations in New York, Georgia and Washington, the House Jan. 6 investigation, 10 civil lawsuits in various state and federal courts, and disciplinary proceedings involving Giuliani’s law license.

“In breach of the Retainer Agreement, Defendant failed to pay Plaintiffs the balance of $1,360,196.10 of the total amount owed, although duly demanded,” the lawsuit said.

Giuliani made a payment to the firm last month in the amount of $10,000.

The lawsuit marks a stunning turn in the relationship between Giuliani and Costello, which dates back around 40 years when Giuliani was U.S. District Attorney in Manhattan and Costello was one of his deputies.

Costello declined to comment.

A spokesman for Giuliani did not immediately return a request for comment.

Giuliani recently pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia that accused him of conspiring with former President Donald Trump and 17 others to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election. He is represented by local counsel.