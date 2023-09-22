AD
Rev Rock Report

Rush’s Geddy Lee promoting memoir with U.K. spoken word tour

todaySeptember 22, 2023

share
Rush’s Geddy Lee is getting ready to release his new memoir, My Effin’ Life, on November 14, and he’ll be heading to the U.K. to promote it with a new spoken word tour.  

Kicking off December 10 in Wolverhampton, England, the shows will feature Geddy reading key passages from the book. He’ll also be interviewed by a guest and take questions from fans. 

“Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past. I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long,” Geddy shares. “Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever.”

He added, “But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best.” 

The spoken word tour consists of five dates, wrapping December 18 in London. Venue presales begin Thursday, September 28, with the general sale happening Friday, September 29. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the book. A complete list of dates can be found at rush.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



