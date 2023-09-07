AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort reveals fall lineup for Fubo

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On Thursday, September 7, Ryan Reynolds‘ Maximum Effort company revealed its upcoming slate of shows bound for the streaming service Fubo.

The lineup includes syndicated shows like Alf, Kids in the Hall, Ryan’s early sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place as well as newer shows including Betty White‘s Off Their Rockers, starring Ryan’s late friend and former The Proposal costar.

However, the slate also includes a host of original series, including Bedtime Stories with Ryan, Podcats: The Pawdcast and the animated Biker Mice from Mars from producer Brian Volk-Weiss‘ Nacelle Company, which is also co-producing Discontinued.

Discontinued has veteran character actor Bruce Campbell hosting viewers “on a journey through the past using defunct products, subjects, and phrases.” The description continues, “Weaving humanity’s story with once great brands like Blackberry and Blockbuster, Bruce and a team of comedians snarkily comment on the human condition, just before AI destroys it.”

There’s also The Syd + TP Show, an unscripted comedy starring WNBA’s Sydney “Syd” Colson and Theresa “TP” Plaisance, set to premiere on September 18 at 9 p.m. ET. as well as a series called Flip a Coin.

That one is described as, get this, “A human flips a coin.”

“This season has it all – from sports stories to nostalgia to game shows – further fulfilling our programming promise to deliver maximum comfort,” says Fubo head Pamela Duckworth.

The Maximum Effort channel is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sam-smith-and-normani-are-victorious-in-“dancing-with-a-stranger”-copyright-lawsuit
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith and Normani are victorious in “Dancing with a Stranger” copyright lawsuit

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage Sam Smith and Normani's 2019 hit, "Dancing with a Stranger," did not rip off another song by the same name, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Rolling Stone reports that a California federal judge agreed to dismiss the case. In March of 2022, three songwriters claimed that Sam and Normani's hit ripped off the title, chorus and elements of their 2015 song, which was published on YouTube and on streaming services in 2017. They also claimed […]

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%