AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Saddle up for a new Cody Johnson album

todaySeptember 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville

Saddle up, CoJo Nation, a new Cody Johnson album is arriving soon.

The country star has announced that he’s releasing his new record, Leather, on November 3. Trent Willmon produced the 12-track set, which features lead single “The Painter,” and the newly released “Work Boots” and “Watching My Old Flame.”

Of his forthcoming project, Cody shares, “This round of songs, I have to say, is the best round of songs I have ever recorded and I feel like that’s the way it should be. Each album should outdo the last one.”

Leather follows Cody’s latest studio album, Human The Double Album, which spawned the hits “‘Til You Can’t” and the title track.

“The Painter” is currently #35 and ascending the country charts.

Leather is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%