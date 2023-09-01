AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Sam Hunt brings his “House Party” to ‘GMA﻿,’ shares new album plans

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Sam Hunt took Good Morning America‘s 2023 Summer Concert Series stage on September 1 to perform his hits, and catch up on family life and new music.

The country star performed “Body Like A Back Road,” “House Party” and his new single, “Outskirts.”

While on the show, he also offered fans an update on his upcoming album — which he says isn’t due out anytime soon.

“With new babies in the world and raising a family, I haven’t had much time to put together a whole album,” Sam tells GMA. “So I’ve kind of taken the route that I’m just doing songs one at a time.”

“I don’t know that I’ll have a full album,” he adds, “but over the next few months, by the time I put all the music out, it will accumulate and turn into an album.”

Sam’s currently on his Summer On The Outskirts Tour with openers Brett Young and Lily Rose. The full tour schedule is available at samhunt.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nita-strauss-took-first-guitar-lesson-upon-joining-alice-cooper’s-band
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Nita Strauss took first guitar lesson upon joining Alice Cooper’s band

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns Nita Strauss is known as a guitar virtuoso, but she didn't take her first guitar lesson until after she joined Alice Cooper's band. In an interview with Guitar Player, Strauss shares that she decided to take lessons after a conversation she had with longtime Cooper producer Bob Ezrin when she first joined the band in 2014. "He said, 'Alice Cooper doesn't need a shred guitar player. He […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%