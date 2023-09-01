AD
Scoreboard roundup — 08/31/23

todaySeptember 1, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 4, NY Yankees 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 8, LA Dodgers 7

Miami 6, Washington 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 2

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(14) Utah 24, Florida 11

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut 84, Phoenix 74

Seattle 72, Los Angeles 61

Las Vegas 84, Washington 75

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

