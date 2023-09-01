Scoreboard roundup — 08/31/23

National News

Sheila Paras/Getty Images (AUSTIN, Texas) -- One person was killed and another three others injured in a shooting near The Arboretum mall in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, officials said. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one of them being the suspected shooter, interim police chief Robin Henderson confirmed during a Thursday evening presser. Henderson, who was just confirmed as Austin Police Department's interim chief during Thursday's city council […]