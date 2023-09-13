AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 9/12/23

todaySeptember 13, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2

Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 3, Boston 2

NY Yankees 4, Boston 1

Chi White Sox 6, Kansas City 2

Kansas City 11, Chi White Sox 10

Texas 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 6, Houston 2

Seattle 8, LA Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1

NY Mets 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6

Milwaukee 3, Miami 1

Colorado 6, Chi Cubs 4

LA Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Written by: ABC News

