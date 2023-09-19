AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 9/18/23

todaySeptember 19, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
LA Dodgers 8, Detroit 3
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
Chi White Sox 6, Washington 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Boston 4, Texas 2
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
Seattle 5, Oakland 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 11, Colorado 9
NY Mets 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
New Orleans 20, Carolina 17
Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 22

