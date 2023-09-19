Scoreboard roundup — 9/18/23

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

LA Dodgers 8, Detroit 3

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

Chi White Sox 6, Washington 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Boston 4, Texas 2

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

Seattle 5, Oakland 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego 11, Colorado 9

NY Mets 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New Orleans 20, Carolina 17

Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 22