Scoreboard roundup — 9/5/23

USDA (NEW YORK) -- Hillshire Brands Company has recalled nearly 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products "that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday. The recalled 14-ounce packages of "HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF" were produced on June 14, 2023, according to the FSIS, and bear the establishment […]