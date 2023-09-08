AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 9/7/23

todaySeptember 8, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

LA Angels 3, Cleveland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

LA Dodgers 10, Miami 0

Atlanta 8 St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Chi Cubs 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Detroit 21, Kansas City 20

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York 96, Los Angeles 89

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

