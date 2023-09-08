Scoreboard roundup — 9/7/23

National News

(LAHAINA, Hawaii) -- Wildfires tore across parts of Maui last month and now the displaced community searches for answers about their future. Thousands were displaced, as their homes and businesses were burned to the ground. 115 people have been pronounced dead in connection with the blazes. The disaster area is dotted with crews dressed head to toe in hazmat suits and hard hats who are sifting through the rubble searching […]