AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

See Sofia Vergara as a notorious drug kingpin in the teaser for Netflix series ‘Griselda’

todaySeptember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Sofia Vergara stars in and produces Griselda, the Netflix drama that has her playing the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.

A teaser for the six-episode series starring the Modern Family alumna dropped on Thursday, September 21.

The streaming service teases, “In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.'”

If the story rings a bell, Catherine Zeta-Jones played the same person in the 2017 Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother.

Because of her looks and her gender, the real Griselda was underestimated, demonstrated in a scene in which a fellow dealer asks Vergara, “Who is the one in charge?”

Griselda’s death stare answers his question.

The series from Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner and directing team Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz premieres globally on Netflix on January 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%