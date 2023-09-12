AD
Entertainment News

Shia LaBeouf says his stage run in David Mamet’s ‘Henry Johnson’ has been extended

todaySeptember 12, 2023

ABC

Shia LaBeouf announced on Tuesday, September 12, via social media that his run in his stage debut has been extended.

As reported, he took to the boards at Venice California’s Electric Lodge venue on September 1 in Henry Johnson, a new play from Pulitzer-winning writer David Mamet.

The drama was to run through September 24, but the actor explained, “Due to popular demand, the dates have been extended to 10/7.”

Indeed, tickets for many upcoming shows are sold out, according to the venue’s website.

Of his collaborators, also including co-stars David Paymer, A Different World‘s Dominic Hoffman and The Night House co-star Evan Jonigkeit, an “overjoyed” LaBeouf enthused on Tuesday, “The dedication of my dance partners is inspiring. The play is starting to pull us now.”

LaBeouf previously said he was “incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work with David Mamet. His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright.”

LaBeouf, who weathered headlines and a lawsuit alleging he had been abusive to his former romantic partner FKA Twigs in 2020, has embraced sobriety after previous failed attempts and run-ins with the law.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

