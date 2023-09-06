AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sources: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film might have a $100 million opening weekend

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Swift Productions

With many fall movies delayed due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes, theater owners are counting on Taylor Swift to save them.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter they believe Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film could have a record $100 million opening weekend when it hits theaters starting October 13. They also think the movie could gross more than $150 million domestically.

If it does, it’ll handily beat Justin Bieber‘s Never Say Never concert film, which made $99 million globally in 2011. The next concert film it’ll have to beat is Michael Jackson‘s posthumous 2009 concert film, This Is It, which made just under $182 million globally. 

Other top-earning concert films include Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour, which made just under $71 million globally in 2008, and this year’s BTS: Yet To Come, which made $53 million in limited release.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film made a record $26 million in advance ticket sales in its first 24 hours. The film is expected to run at least four times a day in every AMC theater in the U.S.

If it wasn’t for the strike, two big films that Taylor’s movie would have had to compete with are Kraven the Hunter, which moved from October 6 to August 2024, and Dune: Part Two, which moved from November 3 to March 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

thomas-rhett-on-the-power-of-song-remakes-+-luke-combs’-“fast-car”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett on the power of song remakes + Luke Combs’ “Fast Car”

ABC As "Angels" continues its ascent to the top of the charts, Thomas Rhett is looking back on the journey of the song, which involved a rerecording and slowed-down production from its original release in 2022. "When we wrote 'Angels,' it was very stripped-down, super organic, kind of the way that I always envisioned it," Thomas recalls. "But I do think we live in a time where ... remixes are a thing. Remakes are […]

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%