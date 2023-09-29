Suspect arrested in connection with fatal drive-by shooting of Tupac: Official

amphotora/Getty Images

(LAS VEGAS) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur, who was shot and killed during a drive-by in Las Vegas in 1996, a senior law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.

The suspect is currently in the process of being booked, the official said. The charges are expected to be announced as soon as Friday afternoon.

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25.

The case remained cold for decades, before an apparent break over the summer. Police conducted a nighttime search of a Las Vegas-area home in July in connection with the Tupac murder investigation.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident early Friday morning while on a walk near his home where the search occurred, the official said.

Magazine articles about Tupac and his death were among the items seized by police from the Henderson home during the search, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News. The search warrant listed a “copy of ‘Vibe magazine’ on Tupac” among the items seized.

Nearly 13 hours of body camera footage in the search were released in response to a public records request by ABC News. The video has been redacted — it goes black and silent — when SWAT team members are on private property, but otherwise shows the raid taking place and the homeowner — Duane Keith Davis, known as Keffe D or Keefy D — talking to police outside of his home.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.