The Edge’s charity, Music Rising, helping musicians recovering from the Maui wildfires

ABC/Isa Mae Astute

U2 guitarist The Edge is doing what he can to help musicians who lost their instruments in the Maui wildfires this summer.

The rocker’s charitable organization, Music Rising, which he founded with producer Bob Ezrin after Hurricane Katrina, has launched Music Rising Lahaina, which is offering replacement instruments and equipment to musicians who lost their belongings in the August fires. They’re also offering financial assistance to musicians in need.

Additionally, the organization is donating proceeds from any Music Rising merchandise sold from now until November 2023 to the Music Rising Lahaina effort. Applications for assistance are now open at musicrisinglahaina.org.