AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Edge’s charity, Music Rising, helping musicians recovering from the Maui wildfires

todaySeptember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Isa Mae Astute

U2 guitarist The Edge is doing what he can to help musicians who lost their instruments in the Maui wildfires this summer.

The rocker’s charitable organization, Music Rising, which he founded with producer Bob Ezrin after Hurricane Katrina, has launched Music Rising Lahaina, which is offering replacement instruments and equipment to musicians who lost their belongings in the August fires. They’re also offering financial assistance to musicians in need.

Additionally, the organization is donating proceeds from any Music Rising merchandise sold from now until November 2023 to the Music Rising Lahaina effort. Applications for assistance are now open at musicrisinglahaina.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%