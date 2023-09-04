AD
Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones confirm new album; announce global livestream

todaySeptember 4, 2023

ABC/ Ida Mae Astute

After weeks of speculation, The Rolling Stones have confirmed their new album will be called Hackney Diamonds.

But fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the full details. Mick JaggerKeith Richards and Ronnie Wood are expected to share full details about the album during a press conference on Wednesday, September 6, that will be moderated by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be held in East London’s Hackney district and streamed live globally on YouTube starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. In a post on social media The Stones promised they’ll be, “Talking new album, new music, new era.”

Hackney Diamonds will be The Rolling Stones’ first album of original songs since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. They first started teasing the new album in late August with a cryptic newspaper ad in the British paper the Hackney Gazette.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

