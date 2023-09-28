AD
Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones share new single, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” featuring Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder

todaySeptember 28, 2023

Geffen Records

The Rolling Stones have treated fans to another preview of their upcoming album Hackney Diamonds, releasing the gospel-infused “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which features vocals by Lady Gaga and keyboards by Stevie Wonder.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, frontman Mick Jagger calls Gaga a “really great singer,” noting, “I’d never heard her sing quite that style before. Not exactly.”

The Gaga and Wonder contributions were recorded in Los Angeles. Jagger tells Lowe, “We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident.”

You can listen to “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” via digital outlets and on YouTube.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” is the second single released off Hackney Diamonds, following “Angry.” The album is the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ first album of original material in 18 years.

Hackney Diamonds, which drops October 20, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

