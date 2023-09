AD

Posted: Sep 29, 2023

On this week’s episode of the Sit Down with Ted Davis, we are joined by Schreiner University Volleyball Head Coach, Jeremiah Tiffin.

Coach Tiffin is now in his second year at the helm of Schreiner Volleyball. We sat down with him to talk about the team’s impressive turnaround this season, his coaching journey, and the team’s mindset as they head into the conference portion of their schedule.