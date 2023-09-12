The Sit Down with Ted Davis (S2, E1) | Noah Boggus

Sports News

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Soccer team won their road non-conference match against McMurry University 4-3. The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University. It was a high scoring affair as the Mountaineers found offensive production all over the field. Senior, Bryan Rivas, got things started with a goal scored in the 12th minute off an assist from Zaaron Gonzalez. Then, […]