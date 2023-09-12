AD




    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

The Sit Down with Ted Davis (S2, E1) | Noah Boggus

todaySeptember 12, 2023

The Sit Down with Ted Davis is back for Season 2!

This week we were joined by senior, Noah Boggus.

Noah is a captain on the Schreiner Men’s Soccer team, President of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, a member of the Ancient & Honorable Order of Campus, and a talented videographer for the Schreiner Athletics Sports Information Department!

Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msaKjDWVSok

Written by: Schreiner University

