Posted: Sep 20, 2023

On this week’s episode of the Sit Down with Ted Davis, we are joined by Schreiner University Dean of First Year Experience, Dr. Matt Goodwyn.

Dr. Matt Goodwyn is a Schreiner Alumni and former member of the Schreiner Men’s Soccer team. He now enters his 18th year as a member of the Schreiner University staff and has been recently named the Dean of First Year Experience. We sat down with him to talk about his background, his experience here at Schreiner, his new role with First Year Experience, and much more.

