Entertainment News

‘The Sound of Freedom’ studio sets date for next film, ‘Cabrini’

todaySeptember 5, 2023

Background
Director Alejandro Monteverde — Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios

Angel Studios, the company behind the crowd-funded sleeper blockbuster The Sound of Freedom, has set March 8, 2024, as the release date for its next film, Cabrini.

The trailer to the film, which was directed by Sound of Freedom‘s Alejandro Monteverde, screened before the theatrical release of the hit child trafficking thriller that starred Jim Caviezel.

The new film centers on Francesca Cabrini, an Italian American nun who became the first U.S. citizen to be canonized as a saint in the Catholic Church.

The “inspiring, true-life epic” has Cristiana Dell’Anna playing the title role of “an audacious young Italian woman who came to New York with nothing – and went on to become one the greatest entrepreneurs America has ever produced,” according to the movie’s website.

The film also stars Emmy winner John Lithgow and Emmy nominee David Morse.

“Through her willpower, courage, compassion and business skill, she overcame sexism and violent anti-Italian bigotry while fighting against an establishment seeking to hold her back,” the company continues.

Meanwhile, its modestly budgeted Sound of Freedom has rolled out in 30 more international markets.

To date, the thriller has grossed more than $172 million in the States alone — more than what the massive-budgeted Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One made here, and just below the $174 million Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny made domestically by comparison, all without a mega million-dollar marketing campaign.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

